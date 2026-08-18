‘He Lived Long, But No Longer Living Well’ – Sowore Blasts IBB At 85

The Publisher of SaharaReporters and 2027 presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore, has taken to social media to accuse former Military Head of State, Gen. Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (retd.), of contributing to the current situation Nigeria faces.

Naija News reports that yesterday, August 17, IBB marked his 85th birthday.

The former leader has since received congratulatory messages from political leaders and well-wishers across the country.

IBB was Nigeria’s Head of State from 1985 to 1993, when he stepped aside after annulling the popular June 12, 1993, presidential election, which was widely believed to have been won by late MKO Abiola.

However, Sowore, in a post via his verified 𝕏 handle late Monday, said IBB is privileged to live long but was no longer living well.

The Human Rights Activist stressed that Nigeria would be in a better place today, but that IBB’s ‘wickedness and selfishness’ in exercising power while in office have brought it to where it is today.

Sowore further said that the legacy of the former military leader was not one of nation-building, but of decisions that promoted corruption, undermined democracy and left generations of Nigerians paying the price.

“Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, the man who did Nigeria dirty, is being celebrated by his cronies on his 85th birthday.

“He lived long but is no longer living well; but had he not been so wicked and selfish in the exercise of power, Nigeria would not be where it is today.

“History should remember not just the birthday celebrations, but the consequences of the choices he made while holding power that ruined Nigeria,” Sowore wrote.