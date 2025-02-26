Defamation: Nedu Wazobia Slams VeryDarkMan With ₦500 Million Suit

Prominent media figure, Chinedu Ani Emmanuel, widely recognized as Nedu Wazobia, has issued a pre-action notice to social media commentator VeryDarkMan in response to purported defamatory remarks made on his platform.

VeryDarkMan revealed this development through a post on his Instagram account.

Naija News reports that the legal representatives for Nedu and Tokindrumz Picture and Media Ltd asserted that a 12-minute video posted by VeryDarkMan on his YouTube and Instagram accounts on February 19, 2025, contained numerous defamatory, false, and disparaging claims directed at their clients.

They characterized the video, titled “How Nedu Diverted NGO Scholarship Meant for Nigerians,” as untrue.

Furthermore, they clarified that Nedu is not the owner of Tokindrumz but rather a talent associated with the brand.

They have requested that VeryDarkMan remove all videos featuring Nedu from his platforms within 24 hours of receiving the notice, issue a public apology, and compensate Nedu with ₦ 500 million for the harm inflicted on his reputation.

They cautioned that failure to comply would lead to legal proceedings.

In a video shared on his Instagram, VeryDarkMan acknowledged the notice and informed his audience to brace for the impending court case.

“Nedu’s lawyers have served me o, so make una get ready for court case,” he said.

