Osun LG Crisis: Your Mumbo Jumbo Is Not Worthy Of A Response – Makinde Replies APC

The Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde has reacted to the Osun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) after it accused him of making unguarded comments during the swearing-in of newly elected local government chairmen in Osun State on Sunday.

Naija News reports that the APC issued a statement on Monday via its spokesperson, Olawale Sadare, condemning Makinde for participating in what it described as a “show of shame” organised by the Peoples Democratic Party.

The APC had also accused Makinde of embarrassing Oyo State by aligning with “anti-democratic forces” to undermine constitutional democracy and the rule of law.

The party stated, “Makinde’s appearance was that of a meddlesome interloper, while his unguarded comments were deliberately made to further call out President Bola Tinubu for supporting the cause to free the third tier of government from the grip of state governors who feed fat on resources meant for the local government councils.”

Continuing its attack, the APC said, “As much as we tried not to dabble into the domestic affairs of our sister state, the presence of Gov. Makinde and his outburst at the so-called swearing-in ceremony of some lackeys assembled as tools with which the PDP plans to set Osun on fire for self-aggrandisement and lack of basic understanding of the principles of constitutional democracy on the part of Gov. Adeleke is regrettable.”

However, speaking via his spokesperson, Sulaimon Olanrewaju, the governor dismissed the APC’s criticism, saying, “The mumbo jumbo, which Oyo APC chooses to refer to as a press statement, is unworthy of a response. So, we will just ignore the statement and the writers.”