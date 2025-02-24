Ukraine Will Create It Own NATO – Zelenskyy

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, has said the country would not accept any peace deal with Russia that would not guarantee the country’s long-term security.

Naija News reports that President Zelenskyy said if Ukraine was not allowed to join the Northern Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), it would resort to creating its version.

In a post on his 𝕏 handle, the Ukraine leader, whom President Donald Trump described as a dictator and accused of misleading former President Joe Biden to get funding for the war in his country, maintained his call for Western leaders to support his country’s desire for a string army that can repel aggressions from other countries.

“NATO is the most cost-effective option for preventing another war. It is the simplest and most logical solution.

“If Ukraine does not join NATO, we will have to create NATO within Ukraine, which means maintaining an army strong enough to repel aggression, financing it, producing and storing enough of our own weapons, and negotiating with our partners about their participation to deter Russia from starting another war.

“That’s why we are talking about a comprehensive system of security guarantees—military, economic, and political. We need to weigh everything—what is cheaper, what is more realistic, and what can be done faster.

“I am grateful to everyone who supports Ukraine in our work toward real security,” he wrote.