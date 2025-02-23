Liverpool secured three points on Sunday at the Etihad Stadium after beating Manchester City 2-0 to move closer to winning the 2024/25 Premier League title ahead of Arsenal.

Naija News reports that Egyptian professional player, Mohamed Salah, stole the show with an opener to give Arne Slot‘s side a lead in the first half.

Salah also provided an assist to send Liverpool 11 points clear at the top of the table, although they have played a game more ahead of the rival, Arsenal.

Salah’s goal in today’s match marked his 30th goal of the season.

The Egyptian King also set up Dominik Szoboszlai to double the lead before half-time.

Manchester City’s defeat comes just a few days after exiting the Champions League after a clash against La Liga giants, Real Madrid.

In recent years, Liverpool has lost the great rivalry in English football far too frequently under Pep Guardiola’s illustrious leadership.

Yet, in Arne Slot’s first season as manager, it currently looks as though they will be able to break Manchester United’s record of 20 English Premier League crowns in a matter of months.

The strain on Liverpool, which had increased after they lost two of their previous three games at Everton and Aston Villa, was reduced by Arsenal’s shocking 1-0 home loss to West Ham on Saturday.

The hardest test of all has traditionally been a trip to the Etihad, but City’s defensive weaknesses were readily shown, and they also missed the injured Erling Haaland’s offensive presence.

In contrast, Liverpool experienced a fit and firing of its talisman.