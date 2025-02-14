Nedu Steps Down From The Honest Bunch Podcast Amid Controversy

Popular Nigerian radio personality, Chinedu Emmanuel, known as Nedu Wazobia, has announced his resignation from The Honest Bunch Podcast, amid ongoing controversy involving social commentator, Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as Verydarkman.

The controversy erupted after reality star, Deeone, during a guest appearance on the podcast, accused Verydarkman of having an interest in men.

Rather than addressing the allegation, Verydarkman shifted focus to Nedu, revealing private conversations and making claims about Nedu’s alleged relationships.

Amid mounting public scrutiny, Nedu took to Instagram on Friday to announce his departure from the podcast, citing the need to protect his peace, family, and the show’s integrity.

In his statement, Nedu expressed gratitude for his journey with the podcast but acknowledged the toll the controversy had taken on his personal well-being.

He wrote, “The past week has brought a lot into perspective for me. Hosting The Honest Bunch Podcast has been an incredible journey—one built on open conversations, bold perspectives, and the willingness to tackle difficult topics.

“But with that responsibility has come an overwhelming level of scrutiny, antagonism, and unfounded accusations that have now begun to take a personal toll.

“In light of recent events, I have made the difficult decision to step away from the podcast. This is not a decision I take lightly, but one I believe is necessary—for my peace of mind, for my family, and for the integrity of the show itself.

“I have always been committed to honest conversations, but when those conversations lead to relentless attacks and misrepresentation, it becomes clear that stepping back is the best path forward.

“I sincerely hope this decision brings an end to the negativity surrounding my name and allows The Honest Bunch Podcast to continue thriving. I remain committed to fostering dialogue in ways that encourage meaningful engagement and growth, and I look forward to new opportunities that align with that vision.

“I wish the show continued success and thank everyone who has supported me throughout this journey.”