I Did Not Commit Fraud Or Mismanage Any Funds – Nedu

Popular on-air personality, Chinedu Ani Emmanuel, also known as Nedu Wazobia, has denied fraud allegations made against him by several individuals.

Naija News understands that the media personality was accused of fraud and financial misconduct regarding the Nedu Scholarship Foundation (NDSCHF).

The controversy began after Nedu invited reality TV star and comedian, Aderombi Adedayo Martin, better known as Deeone, to the Honest Bunch podcast.

During the podcast, Deeone, alleged social media critic, Martin Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan, was gay.

Subsequently, several accusations surfaced online claiming that Nedu had misappropriated donations meant for the scholarship initiative.

Addressing the allegation at a press conference held in Lagos, Nedu reaffirmed his unwavering dedication to education, philanthropy and social impact, while announcing decisive legal action against false claims aimed at tarnishing his reputation

Nedu, while speaking through the agency that manages his brand, Tokindrumz, emphasised that all funds for the NDSCHF initiative were managed by a globally recognised social enterprise, ensuring full accountability and at no point did Nedu personally handle or control donations.

Chief operations officer of Tokindrumz, Sarah Williams, said, “For the sake of clarity, I’d like to state that I don’t know where they got this information from. But I’d like to state that Mr Nedu did not commit any form of fraud or mismanagement of funds.

“Mr Nedu did not handle any of the funds that were made available for this project. It wasn’t paid to him; he did not see the money. He made it clear that he did not want any donations sent to his personal account to maintain transparency and build his legacy.”