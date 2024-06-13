You Have No Right To Defame Nedu, Your Appearance Was Paid For – Management Sends Stern Warning To Yvonne Jegede

The management of media personality, Chinedu Ani Emmanuel, aka Nedu, has reacted to the outburst of Nollywood actress, Yvonne Jegede.

Recall that Jegede had berated Nedu for making a cryptic post on his Instagram page about people who do not stand by their word.

She described him as a toxic and small-minded person who is rumoured to hate women.

Reacting in a statement shared on Instagram by the actor, Nedu’s management cautioned Jegede to desist from further “defaming” the media personality.

They asserted that she was not pressured to make any statement on the podcast and neither Nedu nor the management should be held responsible for personal thoughts.

The statement partly read, “We would like to make it clear that Yvonne Jegede was not pressured to make any statements on the podcast, and that neither Nedu nor the producers of The Honest Bunch, nor Glitch Africa Studio, takes any responsibility for personal thoughts and positions shared by Yvonne Jegede.

“We would also like to state clearly that Yvonne Jegede appeared on The Honest Bunch as part of her publicity drive for her upcoming movie. While this was a paid appearance, it does not in any way afford Yvonne Jegede the right to defame or slander Nedu or the producers of The Honest Bunch.”