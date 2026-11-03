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I Regret Choosing Love Over Money – Yvonne Jegede Opens Up On Failed Marriage

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By Doris Ijeoma Israel
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Yvonne Jegede
Yvonne Jegede

Key Takeaways

  • Nollywood actress Yvonne Jegede said she regrets choosing love over money while discussing her failed marriage on the Honest Bunch podcast.
  • Jegede said she earned more money during the marriage and covered a larger share of her family’s financial needs.
  • Jegede said her ex-husband, who is eight years older than her, took offence at remarks he considered disrespectful after they married.

Nollywood actress Yvonne Jegede has revealed that she regrets choosing love over money when making decisions about her relationship.

Naija News reports that the actress made the revelation during an interview on the Honest Bunch podcast while opening up on her failed marriage.

Jegede disclosed that she was financially responsible for a larger share of the family’s needs.

According to the actress, her ex-husband, who is eight years older than her, often took offence whenever she spoke to him in ways he considered disrespectful.

She explained that things changed after they got married, as she began to notice a different side of him, particularly when it came to communication and how he reacted to her words.

The actress said the experience left her questioning whether the man she married was the same person she had known before their wedding.

She said: “I was bringing in more of the money in the marriage and my ex-husband always felt disrespected, although he is eight years older than me… But the moment we got married if I tell him, ‘You dey craze,’ he would say I’m disrespecting him, and then I would start wondering if it was the same person I got married to. I regret choosing love over money.”

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Author:

Doris Ijeoma Israel
Doris Ijeoma Israel

Doris Ijeoma Israel is an entertainment journalist and a graduate of the Nigerian Institute of Journalism, Lagos. She covers stories in film, music, and celebrity culture. Contact her via doris@naijanews.com

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