‘I Am Married’ – OAP Nedu Confirms Marriage To Mystery Partner

Nigerian media personality cum Nollywood actor, Chinedu Ani Emmanuel, better known as Nedu, has confirmed that he has remarried.

Naija News recalls that Nedu’s first marriage ended in 2018 after accusing his ex-wife, Uzoamaka, of paternity fraud.

However, speaking on the latest episode of the Offair Show, the OAP said he is married but did not reveal the identity of his new wife or when the marriage took place.

He said, “I am married. My second marriage. My first marriage ended, obviously, it’s everywhere on the internet.

“My first marriage didn’t end because I cheated. I’m not going to talk about why it ended because it’s my private life. I’m not going to talk about it.”

Meanwhile, Nedu, has expressed his views on the elevated rate of divorce within the Nigerian entertainment industry.

According to the comedian, the primary cause of the frequent breakdown of celebrity marriages is the absence of peace within these unions.

Nedu asserted his belief that mental well-being constitutes a valid reason for divorce. He emphasized that if marriage becomes a hindrance to one’s happiness, opting for divorce is a reasonable choice.

Disagreeing with the notion that individuals should endure problematic marriages as their “crosses to bear,” he highlighted the importance of safeguarding one’s sanity.