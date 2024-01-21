Real Reason For High Rate Of Divorce In Entertainment Industry – Nedu Opens Up

Nollywood actor and media personality, Chinedu Ani Emmanuel, popularly known as Nedu, has expressed his views on the elevated rate of divorce within the Nigerian entertainment industry.

According to the comedian, the primary cause of the frequent breakdown of celebrity marriages is the absence of peace within these unions.

Nedu asserted his belief that mental well-being constitutes a valid reason for divorce. He emphasized that if marriage becomes a hindrance to one’s happiness, opting for divorce is a reasonable choice.

Disagreeing with the notion that individuals should endure problematic marriages as their “crosses to bear,” he highlighted the importance of safeguarding one’s sanity.

Naija News recalls that Nedu and his estranged wife, Uzoamaka, separated in 2018 following allegations of paternity fraud made by the comedian.

In a recent interview with Hip TV, Nedu said, “My take on divorce is, if it doesn’t work, then take a walk. I’m all for peace of mind. Whatever is not giving me peace, I don’t want it. I can’t come and go and kill myself.

“Some people tell you, it’s your cross, carry am. No, na only Jesus dey carry cross. If you’re not giving me peace of mind, then what am I doing with you? Absolutely nothing.

“I protect my sanity, which is the most important part of who I am. I’m asking people to divorce, but ask yourself if you’re going home every day because of the kids and not the person you married. That tells you a lot. If the person you are married to doesn’t give you joy, then what are you doing? If it’s not working, get out.“