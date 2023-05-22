If Ned Nwoko Says He Wants To Marry All The Lagos Girls, Many Will Queue Up – Nedu

Popular Nigerian on air personality, Chinedu Ani Emmanuel also known as Nedu has claimed that most ladies condemning Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels for marrying an older man, Ned Nwoko would do the same if also given the opportunity.

He argued that most ladies are praying to God to give them what Regina Daniels has.

The media personality stated this on the latest episode of The Honest Bunch audiovisual podcast co-hosted by him.

Nedu said, “Shoutout to Ned Nwoko and Regina Daniels. When the whole thing came on social media, everybody went berserk. Everybody was like, ‘what is Regina Daniels thinking?’

“But everybody is praying to God of Regina Daniels. If Ned Nwoko comes now and says ‘every Lagos girl I want to marry all of you one by one.’ Plenty girls will queue up.

“I saw one post the other day, some weeks ago, where Ned Nwoko opened the door [for Regina Daniels], everybody dey say ‘Awnn! Couple goals. God when?”

The comedian said if it were a young man who married an older woman, the popular opinion would have been that he married her because of money.