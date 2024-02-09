I Am Worried About The Future Of Nigerian Youths – Ned Nwoko

The senator representing Delta North senatorial district at the upper chamber of the National Assembly, Ned Nwoko has shared his concern over the future of Nigerian youths.

He promised to sponsor more youths in skills acquisition.

He stated this when he paid an unscheduled visit to Ned/GKE Skills Acquisition Center during his assessment tour in Asaba, the Delta State capital.

The senator stated that skills acquired would provide the necessary training for the youths to empower themselves and also become self-reliant.

He promised to assist in funding of the Skills Acquisition Centre so that more Nigerian youths, especially those from Delta North, benefit from it.

According to him, “I have gone round the skill acquisition center and I’m satisfied with what I saw on ground and the management of the center.

“Apart from the fact that the management of Ned/GKE Skills Acquisition Centre worked for my election as a senator, I am happy that you all are doing things to assist yourselves vocationally.

“I’m more concerned about the future of Nigerian youths and citizens generally; the skills acquisition centre will provide the necessary training for them and make them economically empowered and self-reliant to themselves.”

The senator stated that he was highly impressed with the level of quality and standard at the skills acquisition centre.

The President of Ned/GKE Skills Acquisition Centre, Emmanuel Okocha, explained that the center was satisfied with Nwoko’s mentoring ability, hence the establishment of the centre.

Commending the senator for his visit and funding of the center, Okocha assured that the Skills Acquisition Centre will be sustained with a view to train more youths and keep them away from streets.