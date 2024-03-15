‘I Can’t Marry A Woman Who Is Not A Virgin’ – Ned Nwoko

The senator representing Delta North senatorial district at the upper chamber of the National Assembly, Ned Nwoko, has said he can’t marry a woman who is not a virgin.

Naija News reports that the Senator made this known in a snippet of the Mic On podcast, hosted by Nigerian journalist, Seun Okinbaloye.

According to the Nigerian billionaire, some people always assumed they had an idea of the woman he liked to marry and had brought some girls to him, but the ladies did not meet his standards.

Ned noted that he has a taste and sight for women, stressing he cannot marry a woman who is not a virgin.

When asked why she married Nollywood actress Regina Daniels, Ned noted that the movie star hails from his hometown.

Meanwhile, Ned Nwoko has shared his concern over the future of Nigerian youths.

He promised to sponsor more youths in skills acquisition.

He stated this when he paid an unscheduled visit to Ned/GKE Skills Acquisition Center during his assessment tour in Asaba, the Delta State capital.

The senator stated that skills acquired would provide the necessary training for the youths to empower themselves and also become self-reliant.

He promised to assist in funding of the Skills Acquisition Centre so that more Nigerian youths, especially those from Delta North, benefit from it.