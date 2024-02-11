If The Driver Had Gun, Kidnappers Wouldn’t Certainly Have Their Way – Ned Nwoko Reacts To Fresh Kidnapping In Ondo

The senator representing Delta North senatorial district at the upper chamber of the National Assembly, Ned Nwoko, has harped on the need for Nigerians to be allowed to carry arms while reacting to a recent abduction in Ondo State.

Naija News reports that armed men on Saturday reportedly abducted an unascertained number of passengers travelling on a GUO Transport company.

Videos which made rounds online showed a gory scene of the driver gruesomely killed by the assailants, while the bus remained empty, leaving only a girl child behind.

The incident is said to have occurred along the Ondo-Kogi lonely expressway, where the Anambra-born driver was killed.

Reacting via a post shared on X, Nwoko asserted that if the driver of any passenger had a gun, the kidnapper would not have certainly had their way.

He said, “This was reported to have happened to GUO yesterday. They killed the driver, left the small girl there, and kidnapped all the passengers. This is the reason for the Law on self defense.

“If the driver had a gun or any of the passengers, the kidnappers wouldn’t certainly have their way. They only thing they have that good and law abiding citizens don’t have are guns. The passengers might never be rescued, and just imagine the poor little girl who will be traumatized for life.”