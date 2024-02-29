Senate Summons Wike, CP Over Nwoko’s Aide Killing By Kidnappers

In a decisive move to address the alarming rise in kidnapping incidents within Abuja, the Senate on Wednesday summoned the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, and the Commissioner of Police, Benneth Igwe.

The summons is part of a broader inquiry into the murder of Chris Agidy, a Senior Legislative Aide to Senator Ned Nwoko, who fell victim to kidnappers in November 2023.

The Senate’s action follows a motion put forward by Senator Nwoko, spotlighting the tragic kidnap and subsequent killing of Agidy, alongside 19 others, in the Galadimawa area of Abuja.

The motion triggered an extensive debate among the senators, culminating in a resolution that demands a comprehensive briefing from the FCT Minister and the police commissioner on measures to curb the escalating kidnapping crisis in Nigeria’s capital.

In addition to the summons, the Senate has issued directives aimed at bolstering security within Abuja and nationwide.

Key among these is a resolution calling on the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, to significantly enhance security patrols and surveillance efforts.

The legislative body also advocated for the strategic installation of CCTV cameras across Abuja, particularly along highways, to aid in monitoring and deterring criminal activities.

Further, the Senate has instructed the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) to ensure the operational readiness of dedicated emergency numbers.

These numbers are intended to facilitate prompt communication with the police, ambulance services, and fire departments, thereby improving the efficiency of emergency responses.

Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio, indicated that the FCT Minister and the Commissioner of Police are to engage with the Senate in a closed-door session.

The specifics of this meeting, including the date, will be communicated to Wike and Igwe through an official letter of summons, to be dispatched by the Clerk of the Senate, Chinedu Akubueze.

Akpabio said, “The FCT Minister and Police Commissioner would appear before us in closed session on a date to be sent to them by the Clerk of the Senate.

“Their expected appearance before the Senate is to hear from them, measures and strategies being put in place to stem the ugly tide of kidnappings in the FCT.

“Incidences like kidnapping and killing of SLA of Senator Nwoko and some residents of FC are worrisome and must be stopped not only in the FCT but also in Nigeria generally.”