What Rumours About Hate For Women In My Podcast Did To Me – Nedu

Controversial Nigerian media personality cum actor, Chinedu Ani Emmanuel, popularly known as Nedu, has revealed how rumours about hate for women in his podcast made him lose a multi-million naira endorsement deal.

Naija News reports that Nedu made this known on the latest episode of the ‘Honest Bunch’ podcast co-hosted by him, Husband Material, and Deity Cole.

According to him, many people are flying the narratives that he hates women and the beverage brand asserted that signing him will not go well with their female audience.

Nedu maintained that he didn’t feel bad despite the loss adding that some people accuse him of liking women too much in his skits but turned around to say he spread hate against women in his podcast.

He said, “I almost signed an endorsement three weeks ago and I lost it. I’m not feeling bad. I didn’t feel bad for a second but I lost it.

“Why did I lose it? Because a lot of people were flying with the narrative, ‘Nedu hates women.’ And it’s a beverage brand. The brand said, ‘If this is what people are saying, it means it is not going to go well with our female audience.”

I Supported A Newly Married Woman Who Was Cheating

Meanwhile, Nedu has disclosed how he supported a newly married woman to cheat on her husband.

The thespian stated this during an episode of the ‘Honest Bunch Podcast’.

According to him, the lady’s husband had advocated for no sex while they were dating and when they eventually wedded, she realized he couldn’t have an erection.

The comedian insisted that the situation warranted him to support the lady while also advising those whose fiancé would propose a ‘no s3x before marriage’ agenda to ensure they carry out proper investigation to know the real reason behind it before they agree.