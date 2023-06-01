How I Supported A Newly Married Woman Who Was Cheating On Her Husband – Nedu

Media personality cum comedian, Nedu has disclosed how he supported a newly married woman to cheat on her husband.

The thespian stated this during an episode of the ‘Honest Bunch Podcast’,

According to him, the lady’s husband had advocated for no sex while they were dating and when they eventually wedded, she realised he couldn’t have an erection.

The comedian insisted that the situation warranted him to support the lady while also advising those whose fiancé would propose a ‘no s3x before marriage’ agenda to ensure they carry out proper investigation to know the real reason behind it, before they agree.

He began, “Oga is telling you ‘No sex before marriage’. Find out if he likes it from the other side”,

“On my radio show, one woman don talk say, ‘I dey cheat on her husband’, not once not twice”

“Why? Oga Nedu, if na you, you go comot? I say why? She say him prick no dey gree rise. The one wey talk this thing, the sad part wey…..

“My brother, I support her. I’m sorry, men, don’t be angry but I supported the woman. This guy just married her and they were saying no sex before marriage. Na so the girl enter o.”