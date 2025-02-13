Former PDP Chairmen Congratulate New National Secretary, Ude-Okoye

Two former National Chairmen of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Okwesilieze Nwodo and Uche Secondus, have congratulated the newly appointed National Secretary of the party, Sunday Ude-Okoye.

In a joint statement issued in Abuja on Wednesday, the former chairmen also commended the National Working Committee (NWC) for upholding the rule of law and maintaining party discipline.

A statement signed by Ike Abonyi, media adviser to Uche Secondus, quoted the party leaders as stating that the recognition of Ude-Okoye by the PDP leadership reinforced the party’s commitment to democratic principles.

“By recognizing Chief Udeh-Okoye, the party leadership has demonstrated its total commitment to the rule of law and rightly portrayed the party as a truly democratic institution,” the statement read.

Call For Opposition Freedom

Naija News reports that the former PDP chairmen urged the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Federal Government to allow opposition parties to function freely, emphasizing that a strong opposition is necessary for a vibrant democracy.

“Nwodo and Secondus warned the ruling APC and the Federal Government to allow the opposition parties to breathe, as a strong opposition is the right measure for vibrant democracy all over the world,” the statement continued.

The leaders also commended the PDP Governors’ Forum, the Board of Trustees (BOT), and in particular, Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed for his commitment to upholding the rule of law within the party.

The former chairmen urged the new secretary and the NWC members to focus on repositioning the party for future elections.

They advised the party leadership to remain forward-thinking and not let past conflicts hinder the vision and progress of the PDP.