Retired Police Officers Deserve Dignity, Not Distress – IGP Egbetokun

In a bid to address the financial struggles faced by retired police officers, Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun has reiterated the Nigeria Police Force’s (NPF) unwavering commitment to ensuring that officers who have served honorably enjoy a dignified post-service life.

Speaking at a high-level engagement with retired officers and key stakeholders in Abuja on Tuesday, February 11, 2025, the IGP underscored the urgent need for comprehensive reforms in the police pension system.

He stressed that officers who dedicated their lives to national security should not face uncertainty and hardship in retirement.

The event, held at the Police Resource Centre in Jabi, attracted prominent figures, including the Chairman of the Police Service Commission, DIG Hashimu Argungu (Rtd.), mni, who shared insights on global best practices in retirement policies and pension administration.

Other key attendees included Hon. Justice Paul Adamu, Commissioner 1 of the Police Service Commission, senior police officials, and AIG Paul Ochonu (Rtd.), the National President of the Association of Retired Police Officers.

During his address, IGP Egbetokun acknowledged the shortcomings of the current contributory pension scheme, which has left many retired officers struggling financially.

He emphasized the need for a more robust and transparent system that ensures financial security and respect for ex-officers.

“Our officers have sacrificed their lives for national security. It is our duty to ensure that their retirement is marked by dignity, not distress,” the IGP stated.

The interactive session served as a crucial step toward reshaping the police pension structure, with discussions centered on developing a fair and sustainable support framework.

IGP Egbetokun reaffirmed that the NPF remains resolute in advocating for policies that prioritize the welfare of its personnel, both in active duty and post-service life.