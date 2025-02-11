Nigeria Should Have At Least 1000 Universities – Peter Obi

Former presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has said the number of educational institutions in the country was insufficient compared to the need to produce enough manpower to move the nation’s economy.

Naija News reports that Obi said Nigeria should have at least 1000 universities to train enough manpower for the economy. As of 2024, Nigeria has 270 universities, including private universities.

In a statement on Tuesday, the former presidential candidate of the Labour Party disclosed that Indonesia has 4000 universities even though Nigeria has a larger population.

He stated this in continuation of an update on meetings he had with various government officials in Indonesia.

His words: “My first meeting was with Indonesia’s Minister of Health, Mr. Budi Gunadi Sadikin. The object was to discuss the country’s advancements in universal health coverage.

“Indonesia’s National Health Insurance Program (JKN) now covers about 98% of the population, ensuring accessible healthcare, especially for the poor and vulnerable.

“Minister Sadikin emphasized preventive care as the most effective public health strategy, aiming to reduce disease burdens through proactive measures.

“The government fully subsidizes premiums for low-income individuals and is aggressively expanding the training of primary health workers, even in rural villages, to ensure truly inclusive healthcare.

“Next, I met with Prof. Dr Nunuk Survani and her team at the Ministry of Education. We discussed Indonesia’s educational system, which serves about 50 million pupils at the basic education level with over 3 million teachers.

“To maintain high standards, all teachers are required to have a degree and teachers professional certification. With the strict implementation of its compulsory basic education policy, Indonesia has achieved a 99% school enrollment rate, significantly addressing the issue of out-of-school children.

“With 20% of its annual budget allocated to education, Indonesia prioritizes a critical pillar of national development.

“As we all know, the more educated a country is, the more developed it becomes. At the tertiary level, Indonesia has over 4,000 universities, while Nigeria has less than 10% of that—despite having a population that is about 80% of Indonesia’s.

“Based on this ratio, we should have at least 1,000 universities.

“Finally, I concluded the second session with a meeting at Indonesia’s Ministry of MSMEs, which focuses on an extensive support framework for micro, small, and medium-sized businesses.

“MSMEs in Indonesia contribute 61% to GDP and employ 97% of the workforce, making them a critical component of economic growth and development. The ministry, through its agencies, provides mentorship, training, equipment, and financial support.

“A significant portion of the total bank loans—about $20 billion—is dedicated to MSMEs at an interest rate of 3% to 6%, with the government covering the differential from the commercial loan rate of 12% to 13%.

“This contrasts with our situation in Nigeria, where the total loans available to over 40 million SMEs are less than 10% of what is allocated in Indonesia, compounded by several other negatively impacting environmental factors.

“These meetings have been invaluable in highlighting Indonesia’s commitment to advancing healthcare, education, and economic growth. Indonesia stands as a learning model for developing nations.”