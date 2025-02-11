Light-Up Lagos Project: State Assembly To Investigate Sanwo-Olu’s Govt

Members of the Lagos State House of Assembly have urged Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to expedite the awarding of contracts for the Light-Up Lagos project, particularly for streetlights on roads and highways, to enhance security across the state.

During a plenary session on Monday, the Assembly also established a committee to investigate the project following concerns raised by lawmakers about widespread darkness in several parts of Lagos.

The resolution was adopted after a Matter of Urgent Public Importance was raised by Lukmoh Olumoh, the representative of Ajeromi-Ifelodun I. Olumoh noted that despite previous resolutions on streetlight installation, many areas remain without illumination, making residents vulnerable to security threats.

He emphasized that funds had been allocated for the project in the 2025 budget and called on the state government to take immediate action to implement it.

“The government should ensure that all streetlights are up and running as budgeted. We can also explore alternative energy sources, such as solar power, as projected by the President,” Olumoh stated.

Supporting the motion, Gbolahon Yishawu, representing Eti-Osa II, highlighted similar concerns from his constituents about poorly lit roads, stressing the urgency of awarding contracts to resolve the issue.

Desmond Elliot, representing Surulere I, underscored the security benefits of functional streetlights in his constituency and suggested that local governments should complement state efforts by deploying solar-powered streetlights.

Stephen Ogundipe, representing Oshodi/Isolo I, also emphasized the importance of sustaining the Light-Up Lagos initiative, stating that properly functioning streetlights would help curb insecurity, open defecation, and other social vices.

Speaker of the House, Mojisola Meranda, stressed the need for local governments to integrate streetlight installations into their road contracts. She also called for an improved maintenance culture and encouraged citizens to help protect public infrastructure.

To address these concerns, the House set up a seven-member ad hoc committee, chaired by Sobur Oluwa of Ajeromi-Ifelodun II, to investigate the challenges hindering the implementation of the Light-Up Lagos project.

Other committee members include Abiodun Tobun (Epe I), Stephen Ogundipe (Oshodi/Isolo I), Femi Saheed (Kosofe II), and Desmond Elliot (Surulere I).