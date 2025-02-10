Three Key Takeaways From Peter Obi’s Meeting With Indonesia Political Leaders [Photos]

Former Governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, on Monday, shared excerpts from his meeting with political officeholders in Indonesia which was focused on prioritising data-driven policies to grow Nigeria’s economy.

In a thread via his X handle, Obi noted that he arrived in the Southeast Asia country last week on the 2nd of February, 2025.

Naija News reports that the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) expressed that Nigeria would soon achieve its full potential with strong political will in implementing policies.

Obi observed that Indonesia successfully advanced its economy and improved the well-being of its citizens’ well-being by implementing structured policies aimed at combating extreme poverty.

Three Key Takeaways from Peter Obi’s Meeting In Indonesia

1. Governance Strategies: In his discussion with the former Indonesian Minister and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Agung Laksono, Obi expressed that he acquired significant knowledge regarding Indonesia’s governance approaches during the tenures of former Presidents Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono and Joko Widodo. This included insights into planning, implementation, and the assessment of development in essential sectors.

2. Commitment: Obi noted that his meeting with Indonesia’s only Vice President to have served under two different presidents, Jusuf Kalla, focused on commitment and decisive leadership, which were key factors in achieving simultaneous development across all sectors.

3. Education, Rural Development Strategy: During the five-day trip, Obi also met with the Minister of Villages and Development of Disadvantaged Regions, Yandri Susanto, who, according to him, highlighted the country’s rural development strategy under President Joko Widodo.

He articulated that Indonesia has implemented a systematic strategy for village development, which guarantees focused advancements in education, healthcare, and assistance for micro and small enterprises.

This strategy classifies villages on a spectrum from severely underdeveloped to self-sufficient, facilitating a data-informed and strategic transformation.

Obi emphasized that Nigeria has the potential to attain inclusive and sustainable growth by embracing analogous policies that prioritize rural development, industrialization, and economic diversification.

