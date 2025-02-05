Lagos Speakership Crisis: GAC Meeting Ends In Deadlock Again

The Governance Advisory Council (GAC) meeting held on Monday to resolve the ongoing speakership crisis in the Lagos State House of Assembly ended in another deadlock, as tensions within the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) remain unresolved.

Despite high expectations for a decisive resolution, GAC Secretary, Mutiu Are declined to comment when contacted, stating that the advisory council does not make public statements on its deliberations.

According to The Guardian, a reliable source at the meeting disclosed that a majority of GAC members are in favour of keeping Mojisola Meranda as Speaker, solidifying a power shift in the state’s political landscape.

The source explained that many members are now aligning with Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, given that President Bola Tinubu is preoccupied with national affairs and may not directly intervene.

“It is clear that the game was already perfected before the meeting. The majority of GAC members are backing Meranda to continue as Speaker, signaling a shift in political control under Governor Sanwo-Olu,” the source revealed.

During the meeting, Senator Anthony Adefuye and M.A. Taiwo openly criticized the removal of Mudashiru Obasa, describing it as a “coup.”

“They claimed that when President Tinubu was informed about Obasa’s impeachment, he used the word ‘coup’ to describe the incident,” the source said.

However, despite objections from some party elders, GAC Chairman Tajudeen Olusi informed attendees that Tinubu had directed that Meranda remain as Speaker for now, pending a formal meeting with him.

Naija News learnt that to broker a final resolution, Olusi reportedly asked senior lawmakers in the Lagos Assembly to submit three names to be presented to President Tinubu for consideration.

The shortlisted lawmakers include:

– Temitope Adedeji (Ifako-Ijaiye Constituency 1)

– David Setonji (Badagry Constituency II)

– Wale Rauf (Amuwo-Odofin Constituency II)

However, the source revealed that the three lawmakers had already been told to reject the offer and insist on Meranda’s continuation as Speaker.