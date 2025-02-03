Pastor Adeboye Sends Warning To Nigerians On Fire Disaster

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, has called on Nigerians to take precautionary measures against fire outbreaks, warning of potential disasters in the coming months.

Speaking during the church’s February Thanksgiving Service at the Throne of Grace Parish, Ebute-Metta, Lagos, Pastor Adeboye emphasized the need for vigilance, prayer, and proactive steps to prevent avoidable tragedies.

Naija News gathered that Pastor Adeboye urged individuals, businesses, and government agencies to prioritize fire safety by ensuring proper handling of electrical appliances, using fire-resistant materials, and adhering to fire prevention guidelines.

His warning comes at a time when Nigeria has recorded multiple fire incidents in markets, residential areas, and public buildings, causing loss of lives and property.

Pastor Adeboye stated, “I must share something very urgent.

“At the beginning of this year, one of the prophecies was to pray against fire outbreaks, storms, and floods. We’ve only spent one month, and we’ve already seen the rate of fire incidents across the world. Nigeria is part of the world, and we must be prayerful.”

The cleric specifically advised farmers preparing their land for cultivation to avoid bush burning, stressing that carelessness could lead to devastating consequences.

He warned, “Don’t joke with any form of naked fire around you.

“And farmers, please don’t burn bushes while preparing your farms. Don’t say I didn’t tell you. May the Almighty God answer our prayers and grant our requests.”

Delivering a sermon titled ‘The Covenant-Keeping God’, Pastor Adeboye reminded the congregation that obedience to God’s covenant ensures His faithfulness and blessings.

Adeboye citing biblical examples of individuals who experienced divine favor through obedience, said, “If you obey and keep God’s covenant, He will make you His peculiar treasure.”

He also highlighted the late founder of RCCG as a testament to God’s covenant-keeping nature.

“God called the founder of this church, a man who did not attend secondary school or university. God told him that if he obeyed certain instructions, He would start a church through him that would spread across the world. The founder fulfilled God’s conditions, and today, RCCG is in virtually every part of the world,” Pastor Adeboye recounted.

Adeboye dismissed notions that the church’s growth was solely due to his academic achievements.

The RCCG General Overseer said, “Some say it’s because of Pastor Adeboye, an academician. But there are many RCCG parishes in countries I’ve never visited, including places where church buildings are not allowed. In one Muslim country, an influential man invited our missionaries to start a church in his yard, despite objections from his wife. That is not about me; it’s the result of God’s covenant.”

He urged the congregation to value their relationship with God and remain steadfast in keeping His covenant, assuring them that God remains faithful to those who do.

“There are people who pray and fast more than us, yet God has shown us extraordinary love. If you keep God’s covenant, He will make you His peculiar treasure,” Pastor Adeboye concluded.