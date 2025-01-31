Wike: Bala Mohammed’s Campaign Was Not Powered By A Single Individual – Lawmaker Fires Back At Dogara

The Speaker of the Bauchi State House of Assembly, Abubakar Suleiman, has shared his displeasure over the ex-Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara’s recent criticism of Governor Bala Mohammed.

Recall that Dogara had described Mohammed as a betrayer and ingrate for launching a verbal attack on the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

Dogara said Mohammed’s attack on Wike was surprising because Wike financed Mohammed’s campaign to become governor.

Reacting via a statement issued by his spokesperson, Mukhtar Kobi, on Thursday, Suleiman fumed that Dogara’s criticism was a verbose, baseless, and self-serving diatribe.

He insisted that the erstwhile lawmaker’s allegations were nothing more than an attempt to tarnish the reputation of a leader committed to the progress of Bauchi State.

The legislator insisted that Mohammed’s Campaign was not powered by the whims of a single individual, adding that it was based on trust.

Suleiman described Governor Mohammed as a statesman whose leadership transcended personal interest and political manoeuvring.

He said, “The governor’s record of valuable services, grassroots appeal, and commitment to governance earned him the people’s mandate, not backroom deals or personal favours.”

He dismissed Dogara’s claims of betrayal, referring to it as a distortion of politics.

He addressed Dogara’s allegation that Governor Bala lacked the financial capacity to run his 2018 campaign, stating that the governor’s success was built on collective support from the people.

“Unlike some politicians who rely solely on personal wealth, Governor Bala Mohammed’s leadership thrives on inclusivity and transparency. His campaign was powered by trust, not the whims of a single individual,” Suleiman said.