Why I Visited Bala Mohammed – Peter Obi Shares Fresh Details

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has shared fresh insights on his visit to the Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed.

Naija News recalls that Obi visited Mohammed in Bauchi on Thursday, sparking speculations in the political quarters.

In a statement on his official 𝕏 handle on Friday, the former Anambra State Governor explained that his visit to Governor Mohammed was to discuss the state of the nation as part of his commitment to the new Nigeria project.

He disclosed that they had meaningful conversations on how to move Nigeria forward, particularly in the face of the current economic hardship facing the citizens.

Peter Obi emphasized the need to provide quality leadership across the political, religious, and ethnic lines of divide towards ensuring a better Nigeria.

He appreciated Governor Mohammed for his commitment to ensuring a better Nigeria.

“Yesterday, as part of my commitment to the New Nigeria project, I visited Governor Bala Mohammed in Bauchi State to discuss the state of our nation and explore ways to move our people forward.

“We had meaningful conversations about governance and the economic hardships currently facing Nigerians, especially in the North.

“We reflected on the need for competent and inclusive leadership that transcends political, religious, and ethnic lines, prioritizes prudent resource management, and implements policies that will enhance the welfare of our citizens.

“At this critical time, we must continue to engage, consult, and invest in initiatives that lift our people out of poverty and criminality while fostering a more productive and equitable society.

“As always, my commitment remains steadfast in building a New Nigeria—one where good governance, transparency, and accountability drive national development.

“This includes investing in critical sectors such as education, healthcare, and poverty alleviation.

“I sincerely thank Governor Bala Mohammed for the warm reception, the insightful discussions, and his willingness to collaborate with us in working towards a better Nigeria.

“A New Nigeria is becoming very POssible! – PO,” Obi wrote.