Fubara, Mohammed, Makinde, Adeleke, Other PDP Govs To Challenge Rivers Emergency Rule In Court [Full List]

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governors have outlined plans to challenge the declaration of emergency rule in Rivers State.

Naija News reports that this follows President Bola Tinubu’s decision on Tuesday to impose emergency rule, dissolve the state’s government, and appoint an administrator to oversee state affairs.

The governors revealed their intentions during a Zoom meeting and made it clear that they would contest the declaration.

In a communique signed by the Chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum and Governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed, the governors reaffirmed their commitment to upholding the Constitution, defending democratic governance, and ensuring the rule of law is maintained in Nigeria.

The communique read: “The Forum employed the occasion to review the unfortunate proclamation of a State of Emergency in Rivers State by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in his nationwide broadcast of Tuesday, March 18, 2025; and frowned at the purported suspension by the President of the Governor of Rivers State, the Deputy Governor, and the Members of the Rivers State House of Assembly.”

The statement continued, “The Forum reaffirmed its commitment to upholding the Constitution, defending democratic governance, and ensuring that the rule of law prevails in Nigeria, therefore we have resolved to instruct our Attorneys General in the PDP-controlled States to challenge Section 305 (3) of the Nigerian Constitution as amended and subject it to judicial interpretation.”

The governors also expressed their solidarity with Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara and the people of the state during this challenging political period.

“The Forum stands in solidarity with His Excellency, Sir Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State and the good people of Rivers State at this very difficult and trying moment of the state’s political history,” the communique stated.

They urged the people of Rivers State and Nigerians not to lose hope despite what they described as “atrocious intimidation.”

They said: “The Forum enjoined the people of Rivers State and Nigerians in general not to despair in the face of this atrocious intimidation.”

The Zoom meeting was attended by several key figures, including:

Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed (Bauchi State) – Chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum

Siminalayi Fubara (Rivers State) – Vice Chairman of PDP Governors’ Forum

Engr. Seyi Makinde (Oyo State)

Sen. Diri Douye (Bayelsa State)

Dr. Peter N. Mbah (Enugu State)

Sen. Ademola Adeleke (Osun State)

Barr. Caleb Mutfwang (Plateau State)

Dr. Agbu Kefas (Taraba State)

Dr. Dauda Lawal (Zamfara State)

Sir Monday Onyeme (Delta State) – Deputy Governor.