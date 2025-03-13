What I Discussed With Peter Obi – Gov Bala Mohammed

The Governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed, has said he was ready to work with the former presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, to achieve a working country.

Naija News reports that Governor Bala stated this on Thursday when he hosted Obi at the State’s Presidential Lodge.

He explained that he discussed challenges facing the nation. He commended Obi’s dedicated efforts in leading the opposition voices.

He stressed that the opposition parties and politicians need to come together to give the country good governance.

“We discussed state by state challenges and I feel highly appreciative of what he is doing as the leader of the opposition because whether we like it or not, he is the leader of the opposition now in Nigeria. I want to say at this level not to make some of those doubting Thomases and mischievous minds to pre-empt what we are doing, that I’m ready to work with Peter Obi. We will make sure we come together, close ranks, bring good governance to the country, give vibrant opposition with knowledge, timelines, visions in such a manner that we will rescue and recover our country. Our coming together is a message and the message is going to resonate because all our colleagues, the PDP governors are behind this kind of journey because it is a transcendental one. We are coming together to work together irrespective of party, region, religion or any other thing,” he said.

In his remarks, the former Labour Party presidential candidate said his visit to the Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum was to discuss issues happening in the North.

He emphasized that leaders have it as a duty to address the poverty and hardship in the country.

“It’s just a consultation and discussion meeting that will continue to go on as we talk about the future of this country. We have to discuss issues happening in the North. I have told the governor today that the North is a critical component if we are going to get it right in this country. There is poverty in Nigeria. We have to deal with the issue of poverty and until you solve poverty, then you can talk about criminality,” Obi said.