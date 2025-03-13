Ex-Ohanaeze Spokesperson, Ibegbu Reacts To Peter Obi’s Meeting With PDP Governor

The former spokesperson of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chuks Ibegbu, has opined that the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, is at liberty to hold meetings with any politician or political entity.

Naija News reports that IIbegbu made this known after Peter Obi visited the Governor on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bala Mohammed, in Bauchi State.

In an interview with Daily Post, Ibegbu stated that Peter Obi is allowed to hold meetings with any political entity, especially if it is aimed at the betterment of the country.

He said, “Peter Obi is free to hold meetings with any political entity as long as it is for the betterment of Nigeria.”

Regarding the recent endorsement of President Bola Tinubu for a second term by Senator Orji Uzor Kalu and Minister of Works, David Umahi, the former Ohanaeze Ndigbo spokesperson said that Nigerians will determine their political future in the 2027 election.

According to him, the political integrity and dignity of Ndigbo can only be taken seriously when their leading political actors speak and act in a manner that reflects the interests of their people.

He added, “As for the endorsements of Tinubu by Orji Kalu and Umahi, well, it is their right to take their positions, but it is the Nigerian people who will determine their political future in the years to come.

“Besides, the political integrity and dignity of Ndigbo can only be taken seriously when their leading political actors speak and act in a manner that reflects the interests of their people.”