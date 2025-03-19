BREAKING: This Is Unstatemanly, Biased, Divisive; We Stand With Fubara – PDP Govs Knock Tinubu

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum has strongly condemned President Bola Tinubu’s declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State, describing the move as unstatesmanlike, biased, and divisive.

Naija News reports that President Tinubu on Tuesday evening declared a state of emergency in Rivers State, citing the need to restore law and order in the state.

The declaration, made during a nationwide broadcast, saw the suspension of Governor Siminalayi Fubara, his deputy, Ngozi Odu, and all elected members of the Rivers State House of Assembly for an initial six months.

As part of the emergency measures, Tinubu nominated retired Vice Admiral Ibokette Ibas as the administrator to take charge of the state’s affairs.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the forum, led by Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed, expressed grave concern over the political situation in Rivers, which it believes has been exacerbated by Tinubu’s actions.

The forum particularly criticized Tinubu’s silence regarding the involvement of Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, in the crisis.

The governors argued that Wike’s role in the situation had become a law unto itself due to the president’s passivity and enabling behavior.

The PDP governors expressed their solidarity with Governor Fubara and the people of Rivers State, criticizing the suspension of democratic rule as a dangerous and regressive move.

They warned that such actions would endanger Nigeria’s democracy, exacerbate existing political crises, and destabilize the nation’s economy and security.

The forum’s statement read: “The Peoples Democratic Party Governors’ Forum notes with grave concern and utter misgiving the suspension of democratic rule in Rivers State by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in his nationwide broadcast of Tuesday, 18th March, 2025.”

It continued: “This unwarranted but premeditated attack on Rivers State and the Peoples Democratic Party and other opposition parties is today, the greatest threat to democracy in our dear country, Nigeria, and it is an ill wind that will blow no one any good.”

The forum also highlighted the response from the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), which expressed concern over the suspension of elected officials and stressed that the declaration of a state of emergency must adhere to constitutional limits.

The PDP Governors’ Forum aligned itself with the NBA’s stance, warning that the decision is unconstitutional and unacceptable.

In conclusion, the forum urged President Tinubu to reconsider his decision, acknowledging that he had acted impulsively and made serious mistakes.

“The Forum completely aligns itself with the NBA and promises to subject Section 305 (3) of the Constitution to judicial interpretation. This authoritarian shenanigan is unacceptable and cannot stand,” the statement said.

The PDP governors called on the president to heed wise counsel and reverse the decision before it causes further harm to Nigeria’s democracy and stability.