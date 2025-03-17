Bauchi Youths Are Not Beggars – Governor’s Son Tells Tinubu’s Son

The son of the Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State, Shamsuddeen Mohammed, has urged President Bola Tinubu’s son, Seyi Tinubu, to empower youths of the state.

Naija News reports that Shamsuddeen told Seyi that Bauchi youths need empowerment and not bags of rice.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, Governor Mohammed’s son suggested that Seyi provide the youths with money to start a business, and tricycles (commonly called Keke Napep).

He also suggested that he provide Information and Communication Technology (ICT) infrastructure for the youths and cryptocurrency training.

According to the son of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors Forum Chairman, Bauchi youths are not beggars and would not be empowered by temporary gestures.

“Please, when coming to Bauchi for the #RHYE, empower our youths with employment, Keke NAPEP, monies to start a business, ICT infrastructure and training for crypto trading and so on,” he said.

He further advised President Tinubu’s son to teach Bauchi youths how to fish rather than feed them for one day.

“Please, we the youths of Bauchi don’t need rice and food in nylon bags during Ramadan.

Teach our youths how to fish, rather than feed them for one day. They are not beggars,” the Bauchi Governor’s son added.