‘We Urge Wike And Bala Mohammed To Close Ranks’ – PDP Official

The leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has stepped in to mediate the ongoing rift between the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, and Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed.

Naija News reports that the party leadership urged both politicians to resolve their differences in the party’s interest before the 2027 general elections.

At the PDP Board of Trustees (BoT) meeting held in Abuja on Wednesday, the acting National Chairman, Umar Damagum, and BoT Chairman, Adolphus Wabara, expressed disappointment over the escalating internal disputes within the party.

Wabara called on all aggrieved members to sheathe their swords, warning that unresolved conflicts could weaken the party’s prospects in 2027.

The disagreement between Wike and Bala Mohammed came to public attention again last week when the Bauchi governor criticized the tax reform bills introduced by the Tinubu administration, arguing that they would burden state economies.

Wike, through his media aide, Lere Olayinka, fired back, accusing Mohammed of attempting to sabotage progressive economic policies.

In response, Mohammed labelled Wike a “transactional politician”, alleging that his political history was filled with betrayals and self-serving alliances.

Despite the back-and-forth, some PDP leaders have downplayed the potential impact of the feud on the party’s unity.

The PDP National Organising Secretary, Umar Bature, described the clash as a personal dispute, asserting that it has no bearing on the party’s stability.

Similarly, the Deputy National Youth Leader, Timothy Osadolor, accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) of fueling the crisis, suggesting that the ruling party was afraid of PDP’s potential resurgence in the 2027 elections.

Osadolor, in an interview with Punc,h said, “No other political party outside the PDP, has a chance to defeat the ruling APC. This is why the APC is interested in fueling the crisis in the PDP. As statesmen and leaders, we urge them (Wike and Bala) to close ranks if not for their interest but in the overall interest of Nigerians.

“The two men (Wike and Bala) are senior members of the PDP. It is not in the best interest of the younger generation for them to continue to publicly attack themselves the way they are doing but we need to look at the issues. The issues are political.

“Wike is a senior member of the PDP who has paid his dues and is still paying his dues. Gov Bala Mohammed is an elder statesman and chairman of the PDP Governors Forum. But this is not the time to apportion blames

“Being critical stakeholders and role models to many young ones, we must appeal to them to sheathe their words. For the interest of the PDP and Nigerians who believe in the party, they should close their ranks and help build a formidable party that will dislodge the APC in 2027.”

On former Kaduna State governor Nasir El-Rufai’s claims that the opposition should come together and give the APC a fight in 2027, Osadolor described the remark as encouraging, adding that the ex-governor was free to return to the party that first thrust him into national prominence.

He said, “We know that El-Rufai is used to verbosity at times. It was the PDP that exposed him to the national limelight. So, we are not particularly surprised that he is saying things seen by many as pro-PDP. What he said was not unexpected of him. If he wants to return to the PDP, he knows that the doors are wide open to him. He also knows that there is a seat waiting for him to come and sit on. Credible persons like El-Rufai will help not only to rebuild the PDP but also to rebuild the nation.

“He (El-Rufai) has shown time and again that with public office, he can deliver for the benefit of the people. He was able to showcase his worth because the PDP gave him the platform to do so. Since then, he has become a household name. It is only natural he comes back home.”

Taking a different stand, another NEC member, Diran Odeyemi, disagreed with the notion that APC was responsible for the crisis in the PDP.

According to him, the indiscipline being witnessed in the party could have been avoided if sanctions were meted out against those who violated the PDP constitution by their actions in the past.

He said, “Only a bad workman blames his tools for a job badly done. We are the cause of our problems. We must stop blaming the APC for the crises in our party. Let me add that we know why these crises are lingering.

“To address these issues, we must admit that nobody is bigger than the PDP and nobody is above discipline. Anyone guilty of perpetrating anti-party activities should be sanctioned.”