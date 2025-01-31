Transfer Updates: Mathys Tel, Garnacho, Mitoma, Tierney, Asensio, Ferguson, and Others

Tottenham have successfully reached an agreement with Bayern Munich for a £50 million transfer deal involving 19-year-old French forward Mathys Tel, according to L’Equipe.

Manchester United are exploring the possibility of selling their 20-year-old Argentine winger Alejandro Garnacho to bring Tel in on loan in this transfer window, the Independent shared.

Reports suggest that Tel has a preference for a move to Old Trafford rather than Arsenal, Chelsea, or Tottenham and is awaiting confirmation of United’s interest before making a final decision, according to i Sport.

Al-Nassr are preparing a second and final offer valued at £90 million for 27-year-old Kaoru Mitoma from Brighton and Japan, as per CBS Sports.

Arsenal have decided to prevent Scotland left-back Kieran Tierney, 27, from pursuing a potential summer transfer to Celtic, the Telegraph reported.

Aston Villa are showing interest in various attacking players, including 29-year-old Marco Asensio from Paris St-Germain, as the transfer window approaches its closing, as per the Mail.

Additionally, Villa are contemplating a bid for Wolves’ 25-year-old Brazilian striker Matheus Cunha, according to the Guardian.

Although England striker Ollie Watkins is open to a move to Arsenal this month, Villa is resolute in their commitment to retain the 29-year-old talent, the Mail shared.

Chelsea’s 25-year-old Portuguese midfielder Joao Felix is also on Villa’s radar as they evaluate their options under manager Unai Emery, according to the Express.

Al-Hilal have presented an attractive offer for Real Madrid and Brazil winger Rodrygo, 24, as they search for a successor to 32-year-old Neymar, Marca reported.

Monaco are nearing a transfer deal with Ajax for England midfielder Jordan Henderson, 34. The Ligue 1 club is exploring avenues to avoid a transfer fee by requesting Ajax to terminate Henderson’s contract, enabling a free transfer, the Telegraph shared.

Everton are considering a late bid for 20-year-old Evan Ferguson, a promising striker from Brighton and the Republic of Ireland, according to i Sport.

Chelsea have expressed interest in Borussia Dortmund’s 27-year-old Swiss goalkeeper Gregor Kobel, although a transfer might be more feasible during the summer, the Independent reported.

Wolves’ 22-year-old English midfielder Luke Cundle is on the verge of finalizing a permanent transfer to Millwall, according to Football Insider.

Newcastle have initiated discussions with 18-year-old Spanish Under-19 winger Antonio Cordero regarding a free transfer at the end of his Malaga contract this summer, as per the Mail.