Kwankwaso Repeatedly Seeking Tinubu’s Approval To Join APC – Party Chieftain

A prominent member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano State, Musa Iliyasu Kwankwaso, has claimed that the 2023 presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabi’u Kwankwaso, is planning to defect to the APC.

He alleged that Kwankwaso is lobbying President Bola Tinubu to facilitate his defection to the APC in pursuit of his political ambitions.

Speaking to newsmen in Kano on Thursday, the APC chieftain stated that Kwankwaso’s primary objective is to ensure a second term for his political protege, Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf.

He said, “We are fully aware of Kwankwaso’s repeated attempts to gain President Tinubu’s approval to join the APC. His primary objective is to ensure a second term for his political protégé, Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, in 2027.”

Iliyasu, a former Commissioner in the state and currently the Executive Director (Finance) at the Hadejia Jama’are River Basin Development Authority, urged President Tinubu to reject Kwankwaso’s move to join the APC.

He further stated that all NNPP members in the House of Representatives, elected under the party’s fruit-themed logo, are preparing to align with the APC.

According to him, this shift would significantly weaken the Kwankwasiyya political movement led by Senator Kwankwaso.

“This would be a welcome development for the APC as the party strategizes to reclaim Kano in the 2027 general elections,” Iliyasu added.