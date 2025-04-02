Tinubu, Cabinet Members Have Thrown Caution To The Wind – APC Chieftain

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Eze Chukwuemeka Eze, has called on Nigerians to pray for peace, unity, and stability in view of the maladministration and constitutional aberration by President Bola Tinubu government and his cabinet members.

Eze urged Nigerians to pray that Tinubu and his kitchen cabinet will not derail Nigeria’s democracy through unconstitutional acts and bad administration.

He lamented that Nigerian leaders are throwing caution to the wind and trampling on the rights of Nigerians in the name of politics.

Speaking via a statement he said, “Specially pray God for President Tinubu, and his Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila; the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio; Speaker of the Federal House, Tajudeen Abbas; FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike; and other kitchen cabinet members of this administration.

“The way and manner President Tinubu and his men are ruling this country deserves our prayers and God’s special intervention.

“Let’s pray to God to redirect President Tinubu and his kitchen cabinet from the path of derailing Nigeria’s democracy through unconstitutional acts and bad administration, to the glorious path of good democratic governance, anchored on rule of law, and respect for the Constitution of Nigeria.

“We must pray for these leaders; we must seek divine guidance in our efforts to rebuild and place Nigeria on the vantage position of national growth, economic prosperity and unity, which is presently eluding Nigerians under this present government.

“These present leaders, in the name of politics are throwing caution to the wind, trampling on the constitutional rights of Nigerians, and hoodwinking the Judiciary into doing their bids, forgetting that power is transient.

“They have personalized political power and engaged in unconstitutional acts, the most glaring, being the illegal and infamous state of emergency and suspension of a democratically elected Governor of Rivers state, Siminalayi Fubara and the State Assembly by President Tinubu.

“What Nigerians are passing through under this administration, deserves our prayers for God’s divine intervention and to arrest these men before they run the country aground.”