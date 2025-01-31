Gunmen Abduct ABSIEC Chairman

The Chairman of the Abia State Independent Electoral Commission (ABSIEC), Prof. George Chima, has been reportedly kidnapped from his home in Okigwe, Imo State.

Reports obtained by Naija News on Friday revealed that four armed individuals, believed to be kidnappers, invaded the residence of the ABSIEC chairman while he was entertaining lecturers from Abia State University, Uturu, and took him hostage.

According to Vanguard, sources disclosed that the assailants attempted to escape with him in his vehicle, which his driver was washing at the time. However, the vehicle would not start, thwarting their initial plan.

An eyewitness recounted that the kidnappers subsequently commandeered a passing vehicle loaded with logs and made their getaway with the ABSIEC chairman.

When reached for comment regarding the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer for the Abia State Command, Maureen Chinaka, stated she would respond to journalists’ requests but had not done so by the time this report was filed.

Meanwhile, at least five individuals were reported killed due to attacks by suspected herdsmen in Ajegunle-Powerline, located within the Akure North local government area of Ondo State.

Naija News reports that this incident marks a resurgence of violence against the community.

According to Leadership, sources revealed that the deceased were labourers engaged in agricultural work in the region.

A local farmer, Akin Olowolafe, confirmed the occurrence to newsmen in Akure, stating that the attack took place around 3 PM on Tuesday.

Olowolafe expressed his distress over the frequent herdsmen assaults and armed robberies that plague the area daily, rendering life increasingly intolerable for residents.

He called for urgent intervention from the authorities.

He noted that numerous farmers have abandoned their fields out of fear for their safety.

Furthermore, he lamented the ongoing conflicts and the destruction of crops caused by the attackers, which have compelled farmers to cease their agricultural activities in the region.

Olowolafe also highlighted that the aggressive herdsmen pose a significant threat to their safety, alleging that these criminals often resort to violence, including murder and sexual assault against women encountered on their farms.