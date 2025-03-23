Naval Officer, Two Other Kidnapped Victims Rescued In Abuja

A Navy Lieutenant, Cynthia Akor, along with two other individuals who were kidnapped on Friday night in Mpape, Abuja have regained their freedom.

Naija News learnt that their freedom was achieved by a recent collaborative security operation.

The victims were liberated following a coordinated effort by security forces to locate and confront the kidnappers. Initially, the abductors had requested a ransom of ₦100 million, but the rescue operation resulted in their release without any payment.

According to Security analyst, Zagazola Makama, in an article published on 𝕏 on Sunday, sources within the security sector confirmed that no ransom was exchanged, as operatives diligently worked to ensure the victims’ safe return.

The specifics of the operation are currently classified.

The rescued individuals are now undergoing medical assessments and debriefing while security agencies persist in their efforts to capture the criminals involved.

Just recently, the faction of Boko Haram affiliated with the Islamic State, known as the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), published a video depicting the execution of three Nigerian soldiers.

According to SaharaReporters, a segment of the video clip obtained by the media platform (not on Naija News) showed the moment the Nigerian soldiers were shot by the insurgents using firearms.

It was gathered that the gruesome event took place on March 15, 2025, in Yobe State, Northern part of Nigeria.

The soldiers were reportedly captured in the Kamuya and Azare regions of the state.

The said footage reportedly displayed the three individuals kneeling in a field, identifying themselves as members of the Nigerian security forces before masked assailants in military attire opened fire on them.

Naija News reports that following the death of JAS leader Abubakar Shekau, ISWAP has been strengthening its presence in areas surrounding Lake Chad.

The group’s ranks have increased significantly due to the defection of numerous Boko Haram fighters loyal to Shekau.

The Nigerian Army has consistently asserted that the insurgency has been largely subdued and often minimizes reports of casualties.

The terrorist organization has been responsible for over 100,000 fatalities and has displaced millions, particularly in the states of Adamawa, Borno, and Yobe.