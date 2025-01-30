Five Killed As Suspected Herdsmen Attack Farm Workers In Ondo

At least five individuals were reported killed due to attacks by suspected herdsmen in Ajegunle-Powerline, located within the Akure North local government area of Ondo State.

Naija News reports that this incident marks a resurgence of violence against the community.

According to Leadership, sources revealed that the deceased were labourers engaged in agricultural work in the region.

A local farmer, Akin Olowolafe, confirmed the occurrence to newsmen in Akure, stating that the attack took place around 3 PM on Tuesday.

Olowolafe expressed his distress over the frequent herdsmen assaults and armed robberies that plague the area daily, rendering life increasingly intolerable for residents.

He called for urgent intervention from the authorities.

He noted that numerous farmers have abandoned their fields out of fear for their safety.

Furthermore, he lamented the ongoing conflicts and the destruction of crops caused by the attackers, which have compelled farmers to cease their agricultural activities in the region.

Olowolafe also highlighted that the aggressive herdsmen pose a significant threat to their safety, alleging that these criminals often resort to violence, including murder and sexual assault against women encountered on their farms.

“These Fulani herdsmen killed 5 of our labourers. This is how they (herdsmen) usually come to disturb and destroy our crops and we have reported them to the state government and even to the security agencies but no positive actions were taken from these security agencies to stop the Fulani herdsmen activities on our farmlands,” Olowolafe said.

“These Fulani herdsmen just entered the farmlands on Tuesday as we are working and they started shooting sporadically into the air and killed 5 people during the attack.”

He urged the state government, led by Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, along with security agencies, to take action and protect the community from the ongoing assaults by Fulani herdsmen.

In a similar context, a labourer named Fidelis Daniel reported that the attackers invaded the community at 3 PM on Tuesday, intent on ravaging the farms.

“We have cautioned them against entering our agricultural lands again, but they ignored our warning,” he noted.

“Upon their arrival, they began firing indiscriminately, resulting in the deaths of five individuals whom we have just transported to the mortuary.”

“I was also inside the farm when the incident happened. I heard the sound of gunshots, and immediately ran to the house. It was even God that saved me too, they would have killed me. They suddenly came with weapons to destroy our crops and killed five people.”

Naija News understands that the remains of the victims have been deposited at the morgue of the Ondo State University of Medical Sciences Teaching Hospital in Akure.

Confirming the attack, Police Public Relations Officer, Ondo State Command, Funmilayo Odunlami-Omisanya, said the police cannot confirm the numbers of those killed in the attack.

The PPRO said, “There was an attack on the community, and police are still investigating. But I cannot confirm the number of people that were killed.”