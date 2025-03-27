Ondo Governor, Aiyedatiwa Reveals What Saved Him From Impeachment

Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has commended the judiciary for playing a crucial role in his survival during a 2023 plot to impeach him, describing the judiciary as the “last hope of the common man.”

Naija News reports that he acknowledged that both divine intervention and the rule of law saved him during the political crisis that nearly saw him removed from office.

Aiyedatiwa made these remarks on Wednesday in Abuja during the Body of Benchers’ maiden Annual Lecture and the public presentation of a report on the directions of the Legal Practitioners Disciplinary Committee.

The report, titled “Half-A-Century of the Body of Benchers: The Past, The Present, and The Future of Maintaining the Ethics of the Legal Profession in Nigeria,” examined the evolution and importance of maintaining ethical standards in the legal profession.

In 2023, while Aiyedatiwa served as acting governor of Ondo State during the medical leave of the late Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, the 10th Ondo State House of Assembly accused him of gross misconduct and initiated impeachment proceedings.

The Assembly called on the state’s Chief Judge to establish a seven-man panel to investigate the allegations, as required by the Nigerian Constitution.

However, the Chief Judge of the state responded by halting the proceedings, citing an ex parte order issued by an Abuja court on September 26, 2023, which prevented any action until the court order was vacated.

On October 16, 2023, the spokesperson for the Assembly, Olatunji Oshati, confirmed that impeachment proceedings would be suspended until the court order was lifted.

Aiyedatiwa ultimately assumed full office as governor following Akeredolu’s death in December 2023.

Reflecting on the events that led to his political survival, Aiyedatiwa praised the rule of law for its instrumental role in protecting his position.

He said, “After God, the rule of law was instrumental in my survival. It has further strengthened my belief in its importance.

“I recall my own political trajectory about a year ago. I am a proud beneficiary of the rule of law without being modest. In the face of the political and thick plot to impeach me as deputy governor back in 2023, after God, the rule of law was instrumental to my rescue.”

Aiyedatiwa further emphasized, “Perhaps I will not be standing before you today without the rule of law coupled with an impartial administration of justice. This has strengthened my resolve and confidence in the judiciary as the true last hope of the common man.”

In his speech, Governor Aiyedatiwa called on the Nigerian judiciary to embrace modern advancements, particularly technology and artificial intelligence, in advancing justice delivery.

He said, “This is a call to action in legal practice in an ever-evolving society in the ever-changing world.

“We convene not merely to celebrate the legacy of the Body of Benchers, but also because we are at a pivotal moment in history. As we embrace rapid technological advancements, particularly in artificial intelligence, global commerce, and digital governance, the role of custodians of justice must evolve to meet the demands of the modern era.”

Aiyedatiwa emphasized the need for continuous introspection and legal innovation, stating, “The Body of Benchers are the cornerstone of legal practice, and as the apex institution overseeing legal education and professional conduct, that is an immense responsibility. It stands not only safeguarding the integrity of the legal profession but also shows that the legal framework remains dynamic, relevant, and resilient in the face of global shifts.”

The governor concluded by stressing the importance of preserving, strengthening, and adapting Nigeria’s legal framework to contemporary realities.

He said, “Our educational and ethical foundation must be preserved, strengthened, refined, and adapted to contemporary reality.”