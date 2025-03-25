NSCDC Raid Ondo Forest, Uncovers Illegal Crude Oil Reservoir

The Ondo State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has reported the discovery of an illegal crude oil reservoir within the state.

Naija News reports that this information was shared in a statement released on Tuesday in Akure by the command’s spokesperson, DSC Daniel Aidamenbor.

Aidamenbor noted that the illegal reservoir was found during a collaborative operation involving the Nigeria Army and TANTITA Security Service.

He mentioned that the reservoir was concealed in a forest located in Obe-Akingboye, within the Ilaje Local Government Area.

The discovery occurred on Sunday at approximately 2:12 PM, but no arrests were made as the suspects had already fled the scene.

“The Ondo State Commandant, Mr Oluyemi Ibiloye, has issued a stern warning to those involved in illegal dealings in petroleum products to desist or face the full weight of the law.

“He also reiterated the command’s commitment to protecting critical national assets, particularly in the solid minerals sector,” the statement noted.

Meanwhile, some operatives of the Nigeria Police Force from the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) have been captured on closed-circuit television (CCTV) ‘stealing’ mobile phones from a shop in Idogun, located in the Ose Local Government Area of Ondo State.

SaharaReporters reported that the incident took place on March 22, 2025, amidst a backdrop of increased tension within the community.

Naija News understands that the shop raided, owned by one Seketi Adebowale, is a barbershop that reportedly features solar energy systems valued at 6 million naira and also functions as a charging station for mobile phones and power banks.

Adebowale reportedly told the media platform that the officers unlawfully entered the shop and took several phones that belonged to customers who had left them for charging.

“In each of the videos, a policeman walks in and takes phones from where they were being charged,” Adebowale said.

“I received a mobile alert about intruders and checked the footage, which revealed that the individuals were from SWAT Akure. Expecting them to tamper with the camera, I quickly removed it for safekeeping.”

Adebowale indicated that law enforcement was present in the vicinity due to a broader conflict involving Navy captain Jide Falade and the local monarch.