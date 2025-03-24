CCTV Captures Police Officers ‘Stealing’ Phones From Ondo Shop [VIDEO]

Some operatives of the Nigeria Police Force from the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) have been captured on closed-circuit television (CCTV) carting away mobile phones from a shop in Idogun, located in the Ose Local Government Area of Ondo State.

SaharaReporters reported that the incident took place on March 22, 2025, amidst a backdrop of increased tension within the community.

Naija News understands that the shop raided, owned by one Seketi Adebowale, is a barbershop that reportedly features solar energy systems valued at 6 million naira and also functions as a charging station for mobile phones and power banks.

Adebowale reportedly told the media platform that the officers unlawfully entered the shop and took several phones that belonged to customers who had left them for charging.

“In each of the videos, a policeman walks in and takes phones from where they were being charged,” Adebowale said.

“I received a mobile alert about intruders and checked the footage, which revealed that the individuals were from SWAT Akure. Expecting them to tamper with the camera, I quickly removed it for safekeeping.”

Adebowale indicated that law enforcement was present in the vicinity due to a broader conflict involving Navy captain Jide Falade and the local monarch.

The altercation originated when the king purportedly accused Falade of armed robbery and kidnapping, which resulted in his arrest and subsequent court appearance on March 21.

The hearing was postponed to March 22.

Tensions heightened as Falade’s supporters convened to demonstrate against his detention. SWAT officers, allegedly following the king’s orders, apprehended several demonstrators and placed Falade in custody at Olokuta Prison.

The protests reportedly escalated into violence when police deployed tear gas and live ammunition to disperse the crowd.

“The protesters retaliated by throwing stones, forcing the police to retreat and abandon a gun, which was later returned by the protesters,” Adebowale said.

Following the unrest, the king allegedly led SWAT officers to specific homes and shops in the community, which were subsequently destroyed.

Adebowale’s shop was among those targeted.

See video clip below:

“Early Saturday morning, my shop was targeted despite the presence of CCTV footage that captured the culprits,” Adebowale said.

“The police further assaulted residents, including men, women, and children, and even killed animals.”

SaharaReporters claimed to have obtained another clip of a woman and a boy showing injuries allegedly inflicted on them by the police.

The boy said he was beaten with sticks. The woman claimed that the officers threatened to kill her.

“They kicked the door open and came in. They cut my son with a cutlass and used the blunt part to beat me. One of them threatened to slash my head. I told him to go ahead and kill me. He said he would kill me, but one of them stopped him,” the woman said.

Images shared by the community depict a man suffering from a severe head injury and another individual with a bleeding leg.

Adebowale has urged for an inquiry into the conduct of the SWAT officers and seeks justice for the affected individuals.

The upcoming court session for Captain Falade is set for March 28.

Naija News recalls that SWAT was formed in October 2020 to succeed the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), which was dissolved after extensive protests regarding claims of human rights violations and misconduct.