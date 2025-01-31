First Lady Leads Campaign Against HIV/AIDS, Syphilis, Hepatitis

Nigeria’s First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, has decried the increasing rate of new HIV infections in the country which she noted was due among other reasons, to high mother-to-child transmission.

Naija News reports that Mrs. Tinubu called for intensifying efforts to ensure that the global triple elimination target of HIV/AIDS, Syphilis and Hepatitis was achieved by 2030.

Senator Tinubu stated this on Thursday, in Ilorin Kwara State, where she flagged off the Free-To-Shine campaign in Nigeria, an advocacy initiative of the African Union, the Organisation of African First Ladies for Development (OAFLAD) and other global partners.

In a statement from her Media Aide, Mrs. Busola Kukoyi; the First Lady, also called for action against the growing complacency in the response to the spread of these diseases in Africa is worrisome.

“The Free to Shine Campaign is an advocacy initiative of the African Union (AU), the Organisation of African First Ladies for Development (OAFLAD) and global partners to address the growing complacency in the response to the spread of HIV/AIDS in Africa, because Nigeria having the highest burden of HIV/AIDS in Sub-Saharan Africa due to the size of our population. The burden is particularly high among children, youth, women and marginalized groups.

“The Free to Shine campaign aims to significantly reduce the number of new HIV infections among women of reproductive age, prevent mother-to-child transmission of HIV, (Vertical Transmission), and to guarantee that every child born with HIV receives the necessary treatment and support to thrive,” she said.

Campaign Aimed At Creating A Healthy Nigeria

Mrs. Tinubu explained that the campaign was to raise awareness, renew commitment and take collective action against these diseases which aligned with the shared vision of a healthier Nigeria, where every individual particularly women, youth and children can thrive and live healthier lives.

“It is also heartbreaking to learn that just two (2) years ago, fifteen thousand children between the ages of 0-14 lost their lives to AIDS-related illnesses. Each of these children represented not just a statistic, but a future full of potential, that was sadly cut short. The ongoing challenges faced by these children highlight the urgent need for sustained action to improve prevention strategies, diagnosis, and access to treatment”.

“In Nigeria, Hepatitis and Syphilis are public health diseases of concern. As noted by experts, Hepatitis, particularly Hepatitis B and C, continues to pose a significant threat, as it can lead to chronic liver diseases and even cancer of the liver. Syphilis, if left untreated, leads to miscarriages, stillbirths, congenital anomalies, neonatal and infantile deaths amongst others,” she stated.

While commending all health workers and various agencies involved in combating the three diseases, especially HIV/AIDS, she urged faith-based institutions, traditional institutions, institutions of learning and family units to deepen advocacy on the prevention of HIV behaviors, especially those engaging in birthing services, by expanding access to HIV testing services with comprehensive counseling, treatment and care for all individuals who test positive.

Governor Abdulrazaq, Ali Pate, WHO’s Mulombo Call For Stakeholders Commitment

In his remarks at the event, Governor of Kwara State, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, lauded the First Lady for leading the campaign from the front noting that Nigeria can achieve the goal of the Triple Elimination by 2030.

He said the gains made in addressing polio and improved testing and treatment of Tuberculosis which have led to a drastic reduction in the spread and mortality rate, could be replicated in addressing HIV/AIDS, syphilis and Hepatitis.

“We have a president who is very committed to improving the health and well-being of Nigerians,” he said.

On his part, the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Mohammed Ali Pate, assured that his Ministry would not relent in ensuring that Nigeria exits the list of countries with high statistics of HIV/AIDS and other diseases.

The World Health Organization (WHO) Country Representative, Walter Mulombo, noted that with the renewed campaign, maternal and child healthcare outcomes would greatly improve.

He said the WHO was ready to work with the First Lady and Nigeria to achieve eradication of the diseases.