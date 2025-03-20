First Lady Mourns Victims Of Karu Tanker Explosion

Nigeria’s First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, has consoled the victims of Karu tanker explosion incident.

Naija News reported that a petrol-laden tanker, on Wednesday, exploded on the Karu Bridge, along the Abuja-Nyanya-Keffi road, setting ablaze no fewer than 30 vehicles.

In a statement, on Thursday, Mrs. Tinubu consoled families of the deceased and injured, as well as the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, and residents affected by the disaster.

Nigeria’s First Lady regretted that the incident led to loss of lives and properties, and destroyed people’s source of livelihood.

“I commiserate with the families of the deceased and injured, the residents, affected business and property owners, and the people of Abuja. This is indeed a painful loss,” she said.

Mrs. Tinubu urged vehicle owners, especially those operating articulated trucks to ensure their vehicles were roadworthy to prevent such tragic incidents in the future.

“I urge owners and drivers of vehicles, particularly articulated vehicles, to ensure that their trucks are in good condition before putting them on the road. It is crucial to prevent reoccurrences of such devastating incidents,” she added.

She prayed for the souls of those who lost their lives in the explosion, asking God to grant their families the strength to bear the loss while wishing the injured a speedy recovery.