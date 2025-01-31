2024-2025 Europa League: Teams Qualified For Round Of 16, Playoffs, See Eliminated Clubs

The league phase of the 2024-2025 UEFA Europa League wrapped up on Thursday night, showcasing an exciting array of simultaneous matches across Europe.

As a result of the night’s Europa League group stage final matches, eight teams have secured their places in the Round of 16, while 16 others will compete in the knockout play-offs.

The clubs advancing directly to the Round of 16 include: Lazio, Athletic Club, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, Eintracht Frankfurt, Lyon, Olympiacos, and Rangers.

The following teams have qualified for the knockout phase play-offs: Bodo/Glimt, Anderlecht, FCSB, Ajax, Real Sociedad, Galatasaray, Roma, Viktoria Plzen, Ferencvaros, Porto, AZ Alkmaar, Midtjylland, Union SG, PAOK, Twente, and Fenerbahce.

Unfortunately, the following clubs have been eliminated from the tournament: Braga, Elfsborg, Hoffenheim, Besiktas, Maccabi Tel-Aviv, Slavia Praha, Malmo, RFS, Ludogorets, Dynamo Kyiv, Nice, and Qarabag.

Looking ahead, the 2024/2025 UEFA Europa League knockout phase play-off draw is set to commence at 13:00 CET later today, January 31.

Below are the results from the final group fixtures of the 2024-2025 UEFA Europa League campaign:

Athletic Bilbao 3, Viktoria 1

Ajax 2, Galatasaray 1

Anderlecht 3, Hoffenheim 4

Dynamo Kyiv 1, Rigas FS 0

Ferencvaros 4, AZ Alkmaar 3

Lyon 1, Ludogorets 1

Maccabi Tel-Aviv 0, Porto 1

Midtjylland 2, Fenerbahce 2

Nice 1, Bodo/Glimt 1

Olympiacos 3, Qarabag FK 0

– Rangers 2, Union Saint-Gilloise 1

Real Sociedad 2, PAOK 0

Roma 2, Eintracht Frankfurt 0

SC Braga 1, Lazio 0

Slavia Prague 2, Malmo FF 2

Spurs 3, IF Elfsborg 0

Steaua 0, Man Utd 2

Twente 1, Besiktas 0