Sports
2024-2025 Europa League: Teams Qualified For Round Of 16, Playoffs, See Eliminated Clubs
The league phase of the 2024-2025 UEFA Europa League wrapped up on Thursday night, showcasing an exciting array of simultaneous matches across Europe.
As a result of the night’s Europa League group stage final matches, eight teams have secured their places in the Round of 16, while 16 others will compete in the knockout play-offs.
The clubs advancing directly to the Round of 16 include: Lazio, Athletic Club, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, Eintracht Frankfurt, Lyon, Olympiacos, and Rangers.
The following teams have qualified for the knockout phase play-offs: Bodo/Glimt, Anderlecht, FCSB, Ajax, Real Sociedad, Galatasaray, Roma, Viktoria Plzen, Ferencvaros, Porto, AZ Alkmaar, Midtjylland, Union SG, PAOK, Twente, and Fenerbahce.
Unfortunately, the following clubs have been eliminated from the tournament: Braga, Elfsborg, Hoffenheim, Besiktas, Maccabi Tel-Aviv, Slavia Praha, Malmo, RFS, Ludogorets, Dynamo Kyiv, Nice, and Qarabag.
Looking ahead, the 2024/2025 UEFA Europa League knockout phase play-off draw is set to commence at 13:00 CET later today, January 31.
Below are the results from the final group fixtures of the 2024-2025 UEFA Europa League campaign:
Athletic Bilbao 3, Viktoria 1
Ajax 2, Galatasaray 1
Anderlecht 3, Hoffenheim 4
Dynamo Kyiv 1, Rigas FS 0
Ferencvaros 4, AZ Alkmaar 3
Lyon 1, Ludogorets 1
Maccabi Tel-Aviv 0, Porto 1
Midtjylland 2, Fenerbahce 2
Nice 1, Bodo/Glimt 1
Olympiacos 3, Qarabag FK 0
– Rangers 2, Union Saint-Gilloise 1
Real Sociedad 2, PAOK 0
Roma 2, Eintracht Frankfurt 0
SC Braga 1, Lazio 0
Slavia Prague 2, Malmo FF 2
Spurs 3, IF Elfsborg 0
Steaua 0, Man Utd 2
Twente 1, Besiktas 0