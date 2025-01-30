Tax Reforms: Your Attempts To Undermine Bala Mohammed Are Desperate, Futile – Bauchi Govt Knocks Tuggar

The Bauchi State government has berated the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar, over his criticism of Governor Bala Mohammed’s stance on the tax reform policy.

Tuggar had reportedly attacked Mohammed for criticising the Federal Government’s tax reform policy.

Reacting In a statement issued on Wednesday, the Chief of Staff to the Bauchi State Governor, Aminu Gamawa, stated that the minister’s outburst was an attempt to seek political relevance.

He described Tuggar’s comments as “opportunistic and desperate,” accusing him of being out of touch with the realities of governance.

“Tuggar’s attack on Bala Mohammed is nothing more than an attempt to remain politically relevant by targeting the Governor, whose agricultural policies have transformed Bauchi State into a hub of economic activity,” Gamawa said.

He highlighted several initiatives undertaken by Mohammed, particularly in the agricultural sector, which he said had created thousands of jobs for farmers and youths. Among these initiatives, he noted the Kaura Economic Empowerment Programme, which “has empowered locals with skills in fish farming, animal husbandry, and cash crop production.”

“Tuggar, a man from Bauchi State, remains blissfully ignorant of these realities. If he had spent more time in his home state instead of gallivanting across foreign capitals, he would have seen firsthand the transformation Bala Mohammed has brought to Bauchi,” the statement added.

The statement also dismissed Tuggar’s criticism of the Bauchi government’s land use policies, calling it a baseless smear campaign. It defended Mohammed’s Tiamin Rice Project, which it said had created thousands of jobs and boosted the state’s economy.

“Tuggar’s dismissal of such efforts as ‘land grabbing’ is a gross misrepresentation that belies the facts. His comments demonstrate a fundamental misunderstanding of the role of large-scale agriculture in driving economic development.

“Yusuf Tuggar’s attempts to undermine Bala Mohammed are both desperate and futile. His lacklustre performance as Foreign Affairs Minister, coupled with his detachment from the realities of Bauchi State, renders his criticisms hollow and unconvincing. It is high time Tuggar removed the log from his own eye before attempting to point out the speck in Bala Mohammed’s,” Gamawa added.