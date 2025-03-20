Ambassadorial Nominees List Will Soon Be Forwarded To Senate For Approval – Minister

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar, has responded to concerns about the delay in appointing ambassadors, attributing it to the inherent nature of governance and politics.

He made this statement during the 5th edition of the Ministerial Press Briefing held in Abuja on Thursday.

Tuggar reassured the public that the delay would soon be resolved, saying that the names of ambassadorial nominees would be forwarded to the Senate for approval in the near future.

Naija News reports that he explained that while the appointments are pending, the ministry is managing diplomatic operations effectively.

In the interim, the Minister highlighted that mission officers are currently overseeing the embassies, ensuring that diplomatic functions continue without disruption.

“The delayed appointment of ambassadors is what it is. It is the nature of governance and politics. I want to assure you that in the near future, the names of the appointed ambassadors will be sent to the Senate. We have mission officers running the embassies for now,” Tuggar stated.

More details later…