Son Recounts How His Mother Was Killed Over Witchcraft Allegations In Bauchi

A tragic incident unfolded in Kirfi Local Government Area of Bauchi State, where 70-year-old Talatu Joshua was brutally lynched by four young men over allegations of witchcraft.

The elderly woman had just attended Mass at St. Benedict Catholic Church in Kurba when she was ambushed and attacked, leading to her untimely death.

According to the Bauchi State Police Command, the horrific murder was carried out by four suspects: Rilwanu Usman, Ali Isa, Ila Alhaji Marafa, and Jamilu Malam Usman.

The Command’s spokesperson, CSP Ahmed Wakili, confirmed in a statement that the assailants attacked Talatu on March 12, 2025, inflicting multiple injuries, including a deep wound beneath her left ear.

Despite efforts to save her, she succumbed to her injuries at the General Hospital in Kirfi.

Investigations later revealed that the attack stemmed from a claim by a traditional healer, who alleged that Talatu was responsible for the illness of Ramatu Yusuf, the wife of one of the suspects.

Acting on this claim, the suspects confronted her, accused her of witchcraft, and then assaulted her with sticks until she died.

A Son’s Painful Testimony

In an interview with Daily Post, the victim’s son, Johanna Haruna, dismissed the witchcraft allegations as unfounded and described his mother’s death as a case of jungle justice.

His words: “On March 2, 2025, I had just returned home when my son, Kefas, ran to me, saying grandma had been beaten and was lying on the roadside.

“He told me the attackers were Rilwanu, Ali, Jamilu, and Sama’ila who were all Muslims. I rushed to the location on my bike, hoping to find her alive, but she was already gone.”

Overwhelmed with grief, he reported the incident to Inspector Jerry at the Kirfi Police Station, who assured him that action would be taken.

“I carried my mother’s body home in tears, waiting for help. When the police finally arrived, they took photographs and filed a report but took no immediate action,” he lamented.

Calls for Justice Amid Delayed Action

The Catechist of St. Benedict Catholic Church in Kurba, Kefas Dennis, also expressed frustration over the handling of the case.

“When the police gave the go-ahead for her burial, I personally conducted the rites, but my heart was heavy with questions.

“Why did it take six days for justice to begin? Why was an innocent woman killed so gruesomely?” he queried.

Dennis revealed that although the case was reported immediately, arrests were not made until nearly a week after the attack.

“The police arrived around 7 pm, conducted an investigation, and took photographs. The next day, they told the family to proceed with the burial.

“That evening, I accompanied Johanna to the police station to inquire about the next steps, but they assured us that investigations were ongoing and asked for patience.

“The police explained that they were monitoring the suspects and did not want to make premature arrests,” he said.

To prevent religious tensions, the Catechist urged the Christian community to remain calm and allow security operatives to handle the matter.

The church also reported the case to their reverend father, who called for peace and urged the community to trust in the authorities.

Demand for Justice

Residents of Kirfi have since called on the Bauchi State Government and security agencies to ensure justice is served, as concerns mount over the rising cases of jungle justice in communities.

With the suspects now in police custody, the community awaits further action, hoping that this tragic incident will not go unanswered.