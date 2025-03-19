Bauchi Accountant-general Arrested Over Alleged Fraud

Operatives from the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have arrested the Accountant General of Bauchi State, Alhaji Sirajo Mohammed Jaja, due to his suspected involvement in a £59 billion billion fraud scheme.

Naija News understands that Mohammed Jaja was arrested in Abuja on Wednesday, March 19.

He was reportedly arrested alongside an unlicensed bureau de change operator, Aliyu Abubakar, who was connected to Jasfad Resources Enterprise, and Sunusi Ibrahim Sambo, a Point of Sale (PoS) operator.

These individuals are currently being investigated for alleged money laundering, misappropriation of public funds, and the diversion of state resources.

A statement from the spokesperson for the EFCC, Dele Oyewale, confirmed the arrests and noted that the investigation is associated with the Governor of Bauchi State, Senator Bala Mohammed.

Oyewale stated, “Investigations have revealed that cash withdrawals totalling £59 billion were made through various bank accounts opened and operated by the Accountant General on behalf of the state government.

“The funds were subsequently transferred to Abubakar and Sambo, who then made cash payments to party agents and associates of the governor.

“Abubakar, the bureau de change operator, had previously jumped bail and has now been rearrested.”