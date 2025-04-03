Bauchi Govt Reopens Schools After Ramadan Break

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has announced schools’ resumption date following a five-week break for the 2025 Ramadan fast.

In a statement issued on Thursday April 3, by the Bauchi State Ministry of Education through its Information and Public Relations Officer, Jalaludeen Usman, parents and guardians were reminded that both day and boarding schools will resume on Sunday, April 6, for the continuation of the second term.

The ministry also warned that late resumption will not be tolerated.

Naija News recalls that schools were first closed on March 1, 2025, for the Ramadan holiday, according to the academic calendar for 2024–2025.

Nonetheless, the prolonged closure drew criticism from religious organizations and civil society groups, who expressed worries about its effects on the education system.

However, the statement released on Thursday by the Ministry of Education read: “The Honourable Commissioner for Education, Dr Lawal Mohammed Rimin Zayam, wishes to remind parents and guardians that the resumption date for the continuation of the second term is Sunday, 6th April, for both day and boarding schools in Bauchi State.

“As education remains a top priority for the Bauchi State Government under the leadership of Governor of Bauchi State Bala Mohammed, the Ministry of Education is committed to ensuring the success of all students.

“To this end, the ministry will soon commence JAMB CBT training for all sponsored JAMB students, empowering them to excel in all examinations sponsored by the Bauchi State Government.

“Parents and guardians are advised to ensure their wards resume on the stipulated date to avoid any disruptions to their academic progress.”